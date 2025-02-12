Mets star infielder ‘loves’ pressure and high expectations

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The 2024 New York Mets didn’t just raise the bar; they launched it into the stratosphere. Making it all the way to the National League Championship Series set a new standard, and after a big-spending offseason, the message is clear: It’s World Series or bust.

For some players—especially the younger ones—that level of expectation can be overwhelming. But Mark Vientos? He thrives on it.

Mets Star Mark Vientos Is Embracing the Pressure

While some might shrink under the weight of expectation, Vientos welcomes it with open arms. He isn’t just comfortable with the spotlight—he craves it.

“I love the expectations. I love the pressure. I love people rooting for me or rooting against me. It motivates me to work harder,” Vientos told SNY from Mets camp.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s more than just words, to be clear: in the 2024 postseason, Vientos hit five homers in just 13 games, with a 178 wRC+. He was cold as ice.

And he’s not content to just go along for the ride. If anything, he’s willing to turn the dial up a little further. When Francisco Alvarez boldly claimed the Mets had the best lineup in baseball, Vientos didn’t hesitate to back him up.

“I can agree with that, honestly,” he said. “I think we’ve put together a pretty good lineup that Steve (Cohen) and David (Stearns) put together. I’m excited to see all the guys in the next couple days.”

A Breakout Year, With More to Come

Vientos made his presence known in 2024, blasting 27 home runs in just 111 games. Sure, he struck out plenty, but the number that really jumps off the page is his 133 wRC+—a stat that essentially says he was 33% better than the league-average hitter. That kind of production doesn’t go unnoticed.

With Pete Alonso staying put at first base, Vientos is expected to hold down the hot corner. And make no mistake—his bat will be a game-changer. Every contending team has an X-factor, that one guy who can tip the scales. For the Mets in 2025, Vientos might just be that guy.