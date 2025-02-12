Mets plan to use former top prospect at both third and second base this spring

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With Pete Alonso back at first base, the New York Mets have set their infield alignment—at least for now. Mark Vientos will hold down the hot corner, and the designated hitter spot seems destined for one of the team’s many outfielders. But there’s still a looming question: What happens with Brett Baty?

Baty has shown flashes of brilliance in the minors, posting a strong .889 OPS, but his big-league numbers paint a different picture. Across 544 MLB at-bats, he’s struggled to a .607 OPS, making it clear that his bat needs to catch up to major league pitching. If he wants to carve out regular playing time, two things need to happen: he has to start hitting, and he has to prove he can play more than just third base.

Finding a Path to More At-Bats

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza made it clear this week that the team will test Baty’s versatility during spring training. The plan? Give him reps at second base and third, hoping to expand his defensive toolkit. It’s a smart move that not only boosts his chances of getting on the field but also raises his trade value should the Mets decide to go in a different direction.

Carlos Mendoza says that Brett Baty will play third base and second base in spring training games: pic.twitter.com/AL8GQM7hBq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 11, 2025

With Alonso, Vientos, Francisco Lindor, and Jeff McNeil all set as infield starters, Baty’s best shot at plate appearances is proving he can handle second base on occasion. If he makes strides there, he could work his way into a rotation at third, second, DH, and maybe even first base as a backup.

Is Second Base A Realistic Option For Baty?

While Baty hasn’t played second in the majors, he’s not completely unfamiliar with the position. He’s logged 27 games there in the minors, so the transition isn’t entirely uncharted territory. Still, it’s a different animal at the big-league level, where the game speeds up and the margin for error shrinks.

Ultimately, though, his glove will only get him so far. His bat is what will determine his future with the Mets. If he starts hitting like he did in the minors, they’ll find a place for him. If not, defensive versatility might not be enough to keep him around.