Mets have a secret weapon coming out of the bullpen in 2025

When a pitcher posts a 2.55 ERA over 74 innings, the natural inclination is to consider them for a starting role. That’s not how the Mets see Jose Butto heading into the 2025 season. Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Tuesday that the 26-year-old will be utilized as a multi-inning relief weapon rather than stretching him out as a starter. Given Butto’s ability to miss bats and handle extended workloads, it’s easy to see why they’re taking this approach.

Why Keep Butto in the Bullpen?

The Mets aren’t making this decision lightly. Butto showed last season that he has the arsenal of a starter, utilizing a four-seam fastball, sinker, change-up, slider, and sweeper—giving him plenty of options to keep hitters off balance. But the Mets love his ability to dominate in shorter bursts.

Butto ranked in the 95th percentile in expected batting average allowed, holding hitters to just .190. His 90th-percentile whiff rate and 78th-percentile strikeout rate further highlight why the Mets see him thriving in relief. When he’s on, batters simply can’t square him up.

What Needs to Improve?

The biggest issue holding Butto back from a starting role is his control. He allowed 4.62 walks per nine innings, a number that could become even more problematic if he were stretched out to handle five or six innings per start. As a reliever, his command issues are easier to manage, especially since he can use his full arsenal to attack hitters aggressively without needing to pace himself for deeper outings.

A Key Role in the Mets’ Bullpen

Few teams have the luxury of a reliever who can pitch 70+ innings and maintain high strikeout numbers while limiting hard contact. Butto’s ability to go multiple innings in relief adds another dimension to the Mets’ bullpen, giving them a bridge between their rotation and late-game arms. If he can improve his command even slightly, he could end up being one of the most valuable bullpen pieces in the National League this season.