Mets sign interesting right-handed pitcher to major league deal

The New York Mets have added a new pitcher to their ranks on the first day of the 2024 MLB offseason.

Mets ink veteran RHP Dylan Covey to 1-year deal

The Mets announced on their official X account on Thursday afternoon that they’ve signed righty Dylan Covey to a one-year deal. Covey has five years of Major League experience under his belt. Having made his debut in 2017 with the Chicago White Sox, Covey began the first three years of his MLB career as a starter before moving to the bullpen in 2020 with the Boston Red Sox.

Covey has a mixed bag of experience as a starter & reliever

In 46 games as a starter for his career, the 33-year-old owns a 5-27 record, 6.94 ERA, and 154 strikeouts. Comparatively, across 54 games as a bullpen weapon, Covey sports a 2-5 record with a 4.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts. He is coming off a career year in 2023 where he earned a 3.77 ERA and retired 30 batters across 43 innings pitched.

Thus, the Mets will bring the veteran talent onto their roster as they attempt to fine-tune a unit that went as far as the National League Championship Series in 2024 before losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. He’ll be a pitcher to watch should New York lose key starters or relievers in free agency.