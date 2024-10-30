Mets could let star infielder walk in free agency

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets just had a surprisingly solid season that included a National League Championship Series appearance. They are shooting for more, though, and know that to enter the true elite, they will need to bring in some improvements to their roster.

The Mets’ pursuit of Juan Soto could cause them to cut ties with one of their own stars

For quite some time now, the Mets have been linked to current New York Yankees star Juan Soto. The outfielder would represent a considerable jump in quality for any team in baseball and that includes the Mets. He has it all: contact, discipline, power, youth, experience, aura and charisma.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

With recent reports by Jon Heyman that the Yanks might pivot to star first baseman Pete Alonso (also a free agent), it’s quite possible that the Mets lose the “Polar Bear”. They have the deep pockets to sign Soto and bring back Alonso, who is also a prolific power hitter and clutch postseason performer in his own right, but the MLB insider suggests that if the Yankees are out on Soto, they will go hard after Alonso.

Is Pete Alonso in danger of leaving the Mets?

We might even see the two stars swapping New York teams. The Mets could also afford both, but if the Yanks bring back Soto, any pursuit of Alonso should be considered highly unlikely.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Alonso, who accumulated 226 home runs for the Mets in six seasons, has a career .854 OPS and has been the franchise’s most consistent power hitter in quite some time. Losing him would be a huge blow, but logic indicates that the Mets would prioritize Soto if they are led to believe they have a good chance of signing him.

The 2024 World Series isn’t even over, and we already know that the two New York teams will vie for Soto and, as Heyman now reveals, Alonso. We are in for an exciting offseason, and Mets fans are paying more attention than ever knowing that they are in a perfect spot to add some serious talent. They could, however, also lose their most prolific power hitter in a worst-case scenario.