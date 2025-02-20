Mets should avoid trade for Yankees starting pitcher like the plague

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The idea of the Mets calling the Yankees about Marcus Stroman feels more like a wild rumor than a legitimate possibility. Yet, with New York losing Frankie Montas for at least two months, the speculation has picked up steam. Let’s put this narrative to rest once and for all—this isn’t happening, nor should it.

Stroman Isn’t the Same Pitcher He Was in Queens

Stroman had a great run with the Mets back in 2021, putting together one of the best seasons of his career with a 3.02 ERA over 179 innings. However, that version of Stroman is long gone. The 32-year-old posted a 4.31 ERA across 154.2 innings last season, and even more concerning, his strikeout rate plummeted to a career-low 6.58 K/9.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Even worse, his fastball velocity dropped nearly 2 mph, making his movement more predictable and allowing hitters to make solid contact far more often than before. When a pitcher like Stroman—who relies on weak contact and movement rather than overpowering stuff—starts losing velocity, it’s usually a sign of deeper decline.

The Yankees Want to Move Him—But No One Wants the Contract

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made it clear that the team is open to moving Stroman, but there’s a problem: no one wants to pay for him. He’s owed $18.5 million in 2025, and teams around the league are hesitant to take on that much money for a pitcher who looks like he’s trending in the wrong direction.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ best-case scenario is finding a team willing to take on a chunk of Stroman’s salary, allowing them to dip below the final luxury tax threshold. But a team like the Mets—who are looking for a legitimate difference-maker in the rotation—wouldn’t benefit from taking Stroman off the Yankees’ hands.

The Mets Need a Front-Line Starter, Not a Question Mark

If the Mets are going to add a starter, they need to aim higher than Stroman. They need an impact arm, someone who can lead a rotation or at least stabilize it with strong production. The two best options on the market right now are Dylan Cease and Michael King, both of whom would require a prospect-heavy return but would be far more beneficial to the team’s postseason aspirations.

Stroman may get his shot to pitch for another team soon, but it won’t be for the Mets. Even if the Yankees offered him on a silver platter, it wouldn’t be worth the gamble.