Mets’ rising star is on a ‘mission’ to prove his worth

Making it to the big leagues is tough, but staying there is even harder. Natural talent gets you noticed, but discipline, resilience, and an almost obsessive drive to improve are what separate everyday players from stars. New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos knows this all too well.

His first taste of MLB action in 2022 was forgettable—a 63 wRC+ over just 16 games. The following year wasn’t much better, as his 68 wRC+ in 65 games left him stuck in limbo, unable to carve out a consistent role. Many young players might have folded under the weight of these struggles, but Vientos and the Mets weren’t about to give up.

The Breakout Year

Baseball rewards patience, and in 2024, Vientos finally found his swing—literally. After years of grinding through the ups and downs, he exploded onto the scene with 27 home runs and a stellar 133 wRC+ over 111 games. The transformation wasn’t an accident; it was the result of relentless work behind the scenes, a commitment to refining his approach, and a refusal to accept mediocrity.

No Off-Season for Improvement

If there’s one thing Vientos has made clear, it’s that success won’t make him complacent. While some players use the off-season to reset, he uses it to reload. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza took notice, impressed by the third baseman’s dedication to staying in game shape year-round.

“It goes to show you that he’s not satisfied… I saw him early in January with Lindor, and he looked like he was ready to play nine innings. He’s on a mission,” Mendoza said, per SNY. That’s the kind of mindset that wins championships.

The Mets’ Workhorse

Vientos isn’t just playing for himself—he knows what Mets fans expect, and he’s determined to deliver. Every swing in the cage, every drill, and every extra rep is fueled by the desire to bring a World Series to Queens. And even if he gets there, something tells us he won’t stop pushing himself. Players like Vientos don’t just chase greatness; they make it their standard.