Mets’ young star doubles down on lineup comments: ‘We are better than the Dodgers’

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

You don’t need a degree in baseball analytics to see that the New York Mets have built an elite offensive machine. With Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos leading the charge, there’s no shortage of power and patience at the plate.

Walks and home runs? Consider them a given. Add in the steady production of Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, Jeff McNeil, and Jose Siri, plus rising star Francisco Alvarez behind the plate, and you’ve got a lineup that can keep opposing pitchers up at night. And that’s before even mentioning the wave of promising prospects waiting for their chance.

Mets Entering A Heavyweight Battle With the Dodgers

When it comes to offensive firepower, the Mets aren’t just competing with the league—they’re measuring themselves against one team in particular: the Los Angeles Dodgers. The star-studded cast in LA, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández, and Will Smith, is a daunting force in its own right.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If the Mets are planning a championship run, they know who’s standing in their way. Francisco Alvarez certainly isn’t shying away from the comparison.

After previously calling the Mets’ lineup the best in baseball, he recently doubled down, telling The New York Post, “I think we are better than the Dodgers (lineup).”

A bold claim? Absolutely. But if any team has the confidence and talent to back it up, it’s this one.

The Fire That Fueled Them

Last year’s journey was anything but smooth. An 0-5 start had Mets fans shaking their heads, and by late May, the season looked like a lost cause. Then, something clicked.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The team caught fire, playing with a newfound edge, delivering clutch hits, and surging into the playoffs. They didn’t just make it—they made noise, winning two postseason series before ultimately falling to the Dodgers in the NLCS. That loss still stings, and you can bet it’s fueling their hunger for revenge.

Built for 2025 and Beyond

Off the field, the Mets’ front office has been relentless in assembling a team capable of winning now and in the future. Their lineup, already dangerous, looks even more formidable heading into 2025. The question isn’t whether they have enough firepower—the real test will come when they stand toe-to-toe with the Dodgers in the postseason, looking to prove Alvarez’s words right where it matters most: on the field.