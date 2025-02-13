Mets could get back premium bullpen piece for a late playoff run

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Mets made a savvy bullpen move by re-signing right-handed reliever Drew Smith to a one-year, $1 million deal, which includes a $2 million club option for 2026. While Smith won’t be an immediate contributor due to Tommy John surgery, the Mets are betting on his recovery and long-term upside.

A Recovery Timeline That Could Align with a Playoff Push

Smith, 31, underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss most of the 2025 season. However, if his rehab progresses smoothly, there’s an outside chance he could return late in the year, potentially giving the Mets an additional bullpen weapon for a postseason push. Given how volatile relief pitching can be, having a seasoned arm stashed away could pay dividends in September or October.

Strong Numbers Before the Injury

Despite his shortened 2024 season, Smith was effective in limited action. Over 17.2 innings, he posted a 3.06 ERA with a career-high 11.72 strikeouts per nine innings. He also maintained an impressive 82.6% left-on-base rate, demonstrating his ability to work out of trouble. The biggest concern in his profile is his 25.5% ground ball rate, which suggests he leans more on strikeouts than weak contact.

Smith’s fastball averaged 95.1 mph last season and was his go-to pitch, making up 43.6% of his arsenal. Opposing hitters managed just a .226 batting average against it. Alongside his fastball, he utilizes a cutter, slider, and curveball, giving him multiple weapons to attack hitters.

The Longest-Tenured Met Wants to Stick Around

Smith has been with the Mets since 2017, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. Despite undergoing a second Tommy John surgery, he’s hoping to return at full strength and earn his place in the bullpen for 2026. If he does, the Mets’ low-risk investment could end up being a steal.