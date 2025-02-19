Mets reportedly have mutual interest in reunion with 2024 rotation piece

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will have to navigate the early part of the season without Frankie Montas. While his prognosis has improved to a 4-6 week shutdown instead of the originally feared 6-8 weeks, his availability for Opening Day remains uncertain. Lat strains are notoriously tricky, and given Montas’ history, the Mets can’t afford to assume he’ll be ready to go.

Building a Six-Man Rotation

Despite the setback, the Mets still plan to roll with a six-man rotation in 2025. That means arms like Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn, Tylor Megill, and Brandon Sproat will get extended looks during spring training. However, the team would be wise to explore adding at least one more reliable starter from outside the organization.

They have flirted with top free agents and even complicated trade targets such as Dylan Cease or Michael King. The answer might not have to be so fancy, though.

Jose Quintana Reunion on the Table?

One potential reinforcement is Jose Quintana, who has reportedly been eyeing a reunion with the Mets all winter. According to reporter Francys Romero, the Mets, along with the Rangers and Padres, are showing interest in the 13-season MLB veteran:

“Jose Quintana is still attracting interest in the market, despite remaining unsigned. Teams like the Mets, Rangers, and Padres are expected to target the 13-season MLB left-hander in the coming hours, per sources,” Romero posted on X.

Why Quintana Makes Sense for the Mets

Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI reported that the interest is mutual between Quintana and the Mets, so if they sit at the table, they could potentially agree to a deal in the upcoming hours:

A pitcher with Quintana’s track record should have already found a home, but Montas’ injury and an uptick in league-wide interest have given him a strong market. He was a steady presence for the Mets last season, posting a 3.75 ERA over 170.1 innings. His second-half surge, especially in September, showed he still has plenty left in the tank. Plus, he likely won’t command a hefty contract, making him a logical fit for the Mets’ rotation plans.