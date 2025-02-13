Mets reliever shows major upside in live bullpen session

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

On pure arm talent, Dedniel Nunez might have the best stuff in the entire New York Mets bullpen excluding Edwin Diaz. That’s saying a lot, considering the team has made efforts to bolster their relief corps. But Nunez is different.

He’s electric. He finally got his long-awaited MLB debut last season after years of grinding in the system, and he didn’t disappoint. In 35 innings, he posted a sharp 2.31 ERA, walking just eight hitters while striking out an eye-popping 48. That kind of dominance is hard to ignore.

Battling Injuries, Finding His Way Back

For all the talent in his right arm, Nunez had to fight through multiple injuries last year. His biggest issue? A nagging forearm/flexor tendon problem that sent him to the injured list twice. Those 35 innings could have easily been 50 or more if not for those setbacks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries, especially elbow-related ones, can be like ghosts—they linger, they haunt, and they never truly disappear until properly exorcised. The Mets took no chances. In September, Nunez received a PRP injection to help his flexor tendon heal. Then, they shut him down and gave him time to recover properly. That patience is now paying off.

Dedniel Nunez is reportedly back to full health

According to team insider Anthony DiComo, Nunez is officially back to full health:

“Reliever Dedniel Núñez, who missed almost the entire second half of last season with a strained right flexor tendon, was hitting 96 mph during a team-supervised live BP in the Dominican Republic this winter. The Mets consider him a healthy player at this point,” DiComo reported.

A High-Upside Arm the Mets Need

When fully healthy, Nunez is a nightmare for opposing hitters. His ability to miss bats is exactly what the Mets bullpen needs. Even after their recent signings and the possibility of a starter shifting to a relief role, Nunez’s raw ability should earn him a spot.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

His high-90s fastball and devastating slider make him a legitimate strikeout weapon, a pitcher who can elevate the entire bullpen’s potential.

But with any elbow injury, caution is key. The Mets won’t want to push him too hard too soon. However, if used strategically, Nunez could be a game-changer. His slider alone had a staggering 45.4 percent whiff rate last season, making it one of the most dangerous pitches in their arsenal.

If Nunez stays healthy, the Mets may have found themselves a hidden gem—one that can turn close games into wins and give their bullpen a much-needed boost.