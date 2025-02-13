Mets’ head of baseball ops is particularly happy with one unit

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets went all-in this offseason, making some splashy moves to bolster their lineup. The biggest headline? Luring Juan Soto away from the Yankees in a cross-town coup that sent shockwaves through the city. On top of that, they brought back Pete Alonso, and Jesse Winker, and added some much-needed pop and speed with Jose Siri. The goal was clear: make this offense a force to be reckoned with.

But while the lineup is grabbing all the attention, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is most proud of something else—building a deep, reliable pitching staff.

A New Approach to Pitching Depth

Last season, the Mets’ rotation felt more like a house of cards—one injury or bad outing, and everything crumbled. Stearns knew that couldn’t happen again. So this winter, he made pitching depth a top priority.

“I will say I feel much better about our starting pitching depth sitting here today than I did a year ago,” Stearns said during training camp. And he has good reason to feel that way.

Six-Man Rotation on the Horizon?

With so many viable arms, the Mets are even toying with the idea of a six-man rotation. Manager Carlos Mendoza hinted at the possibility this week, a sign that they’re serious about keeping their pitchers fresh for the long haul. Right now, the projected rotation looks solid: Kodai Senga is back to full health, joined by David Peterson, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, and Tylor Megill. That’s already a strong group, but the depth doesn’t stop there.

Behind them, the Mets have Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn waiting in the wings, along with top prospect Brandon Sproat. And while Christian Scott is currently sidelined, he’s another arm to watch once he gets healthy.

Keeping an Eye on the Market

Just because the Mets have depth doesn’t mean they’re closing the door on more moves. They’ve already explored potential trades for Michael King and Dylan Cease in recent weeks. If the right deal comes along, they won’t hesitate to pull the trigger. But as things stand, they’re entering the season with a roster that looks much more balanced, especially on the mound.