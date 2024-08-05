Mets receive promising update on breakout relief pitcher

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have repeatedly gotten bitten by the injury bug throughout their 2024 campaign. Despite that, the blue and orange have done their best to persevere and currently sit just a half-game back of the final wild-card spot with a 58-52 record. However, reinforcements appear to be on the way as the Mets got a promising update on a breakout relief pitcher.

Dedniel Núñez is improving

Before Sunday’s afternoon finale, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided a positive update on relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez, who has been on the 15-day injured with a right pronator strain.

“He started playing catch yesterday, light catch, 60 feet [and is] feeling better,” Mendoza said. “The soreness in the forearm, he’s not feeling it anymore, so he’s good [enough] that he started playing catch yesterday.”

Núñez has been one of the most prominent surprise contributors and one of the bullpen’s most valuable relievers since making his MLB debut on April 9. The 28-year-old has pitched 33.1 innings across 24 appearances to a 2.43 ERA with a 0.930 WHIP while recording 45 strikeouts and a save.

Prior to getting hurt, the Dominican Republic native had the highest fWAR, at 0.8, among Mets relievers who had yet to make a start.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Núñez, beginning to throw again, is a massive relief for the blue and orange, as you never know how pitchers will respond when they go down with forearm injuries. Especially with the trade deadline passing recently, the Mets can’t afford to have another crucial contributor be out for the campaign.

The 28-year-old ability to consistently throw strikes has been missed since Núñez has gone down, with the bullpen struggling at times to bridge the gap to Edwin Díaz in the ninth inning.

Time will tell when the 28-year-old can return to the bullpen, but the fact that he has begun to throw again is extremely promising for a Mets pitching staff that has felt his absence.