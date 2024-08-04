Mets promote top prospect after historic performance

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets prospect pool has strengthened over the last year as owner Steve Cohen changed the organizational philosophy.

One of those prospects leading the surge is 2023 second-round pick Brandon Sproat. The 23-year-old has quickly risen up the Mets prospect ranks and delivered a historic performance on Friday night.

Mets prospect Brandon Sproat strikes out 13 in five innings

In just his 11th start for Double-A Binghamton, Sproat looked levels above the competition. The 23-year-old went five shutout innings against Double-A New Hampshire, striking out 13 batters, including the last 11 he faced, while allowing just two hits and no walks.

The Florida native mainly utilized his fastball, which consistently hit triple digits on the radar gun, while mixing in a slider and changeup that kept the New Hampshire hitters consistently guessing.

Sproat has pitched 87.2 innings across 17 appearances between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, 16 of which were starts, to a 2.05 ERA with a 0.935 WHIP while striking out 110.

With Sproat’s dominance this season and following his historic performance, the right-hander has earned a promotion.

Sproat is heading to Triple-A Syracuse and potentially further

According to Chase Ford of MILB Central, the Mets have promoted Sproat to Triple-A Syracuse. This may not be the last promotion the Florida native receives this season.

“We are paying attention, especially after an outing like last night,” manager Carlos Mendoza said on Saturday.“It’s good to see our guys develop and continue to make progress and we are definitely going to need a lot of them and are continuing to pay close attention.” “We just want him to continue to develop,” Mendoza said. “Hopefully he continues to put himself where he’s in the conversation.”

The Mets could be ramping up Sproat to be called up to the major leagues in September as the push for the playoffs continues. President of baseball operations David Stearns has done something similar by calling up top prospect Corbin Burnes and utilizing the future Cy-Young winner out of the bullpen for the stretch run.

Time will tell what the blue and orange do with Sproat, but he is certainly one of the most exciting prospects in the Mets system and should be watched closely as the season winds down.