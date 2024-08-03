Mets could catch NL division leaders in the standings with another hot stretch

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have been back in the MLB playoff mix since July, but getting back into Wild Card standing may not be all they can achieve with the 2024 season nearing a close.

The Mets have been on a tear since June

The Mets (57-51) have been the best team in the Majors since June 1. Mets Muse shared a breakdown on X of the Mets’ dominance over the last two months and how that factors into their outlook down the stretch of the 2024 season. They currently sit a half-game back from the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

Since June 1st, the Mets are 33-18, the best record in all of MLB.



They currently stand at third in the NL East and fourth in the NL Wild Card standings with about 2 months to go. pic.twitter.com/QCnJ3Oy8Ua — MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) August 1, 2024

When looking ahead, New York has a feasible chance of catching up to the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies (65-43) in the National League East. That being said, an arduous road lies ahead of them. In order to close the eight-game gap that exists between the two teams, Carlos Mendoza’s ball club will need to first weather a 10-game road trip that will test their strength. SNY shared the next four opponents for the Mets in their upcoming slate away from Citi Field on X on Friday morning:

The Mets begin a lengthy 10-game road trip tonight in California



? 3 @ Angels

? 1 @ Cardinals

? 3 @ Rockies

? 3 @ Mariners



Predict their record ? pic.twitter.com/PiTfMzOPDf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 2, 2024

Thankfully for the Mets, Los Angeles Angels (47-62) and the Colorado Rockies (40-70), are both struggling teams that likely stand the chance of getting swept in either series. On the other side of the coin, the St. Louis Cardinals (56-53, ) and Seattle Mariners (57-53) are both on the Mets’ level at the moment and have winning records at home.

Going .500 over these next 10 games may not do it for New York. Once that stretch is over, they’ll only have 54 games left on the year. That’ll be a narrow window of opportunity to usurp the Phillies, even in the midst of their current four-game skid and 3-7 record in their last 10 games. It is unlikely that Philadelphia will continue to chart that course, so the Mets will need to come away with their head well above water when they return to Queens, NY to have a fighting chance at the division crown, especially while the Phillies’ chips are down.

The Mets have quite a tough close to the season after the dust settles from their road trip. Of their last 54 games, 26 will be against the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and Milwaukee Brewers, all of whom are in Wild Card position or better in their respective leagues.