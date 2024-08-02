Mets maintain a well-traveled catcher after designating him for assignment

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were incredibly active at the trade deadline, leading to multiple players being designated for assignment in order to make room for the new acquisitions. However, one of those players passed through waivers and is staying in the organization.

The Mets have retained Logan Porter

Sep 17, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) dives into home plate to score a run in the third inning against Kansas City Royals catcher Logan Porter (88) at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

According to a post from the organization via X, catcher Logan Porter went unclaimed on waivers and has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Porter initially came to the Mets a couple of weeks ago after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants, where he was playing in the minor leagues.

After signing with the blue and orange, the Arizona native reported to Triple-A Syracuse, where he struggled mightily in his limited playing time. Porter went one-for-15 across four appearances, although that one hit was a two-run home run. He also walked twice.

The Mets designated Porter for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster for relief pitcher Huascar Brazobán.

The Arizona native has also played for Triple-A Omaha and Triple-A Sacramento this season, appearing in 53 games while slashing .293/.390/.500 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

Porter does have some big league experience, albeit limited, playing in 11 games with the Kansas City Royals during the 2023 season.

What does this mean for the Mets?

This turned into the absolute perfect situation for Steve Cohen and company. Porter was initially brought in as injury insurance for Francisco Álvarez and Luis Torrens and can continue to do just that while no longer taking up a spot on the 40-man roster.

Jul 31, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) follows through on an RBI ground out during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If Porter needed to be called up to the major leagues, the 28-year-old would have to be placed on the 40-man roster, but the organization would likely cross that bridge when they got to do so by either removing another player or putting someone on the injured list.

For now, the Arizona native will continue to get some playing time at Triple-A and at least carve himself an opportunity to potentially get playing time elsewhere or parlay his performance into a major league deal this offseason.