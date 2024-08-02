Mets option starter turned relief pitcher to Triple-A Syracuse

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets rotation has turned into a circus over the past week and a half. The blue and orange lost a pair of starters: Kodai Senga, who went down with a season-ending calf sprain, and Christian Scott, who suffered a right UCL sprain.

Since president of baseball operations David Stearns has had to patch a rotation together and move arms around from the rotation to the bullpen to make room for others.

On Friday, the Mets sent down one of those recently turned relievers to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets have sent Tylor Megill down to Triple-A Syracuse

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets have optioned starting pitcher Tylor Megill to Triple-A Syracuse to make room on the roster for starting pitcher Paul Blackburn.

Megill, who was called up to replace the injured Scott, made one start during his brief return to the big leagues. The 29-year-old pitched six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four runs, four hits, and a pair of walks while striking out four.

The California native then got moved to the bullpen, where he made one appearance, pitching two innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three hits, a run, and a walk while striking out two.

The right-hander has made 10 appearances in the major leagues this season, nine of which were starts, pitching 47 innings to a 5.17 ERA (4.08 FIP) with a 1.426 WHIP while striking out 55.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Megill’s move to the bullpen always seemed like a temporary measure until the organization could sort everything out. Now, that is confirmed, as the California native will head to Triple-A Syracuse to stay stretched out as a starting pitcher.

With the way the Mets have been dropping like flies this season due to injuries, if Megill can perform in Triple-A, the 29-year-old may get another chance to start in the big leagues sooner rather than later.