Mets prospect back on track after missing the last five years with injuries

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Mets saw something special in Matthew Allan when they selected him in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. They didn’t just pick him—they made a statement by giving him a hefty over-slot deal to ensure he signed.

His professional debut that same year hinted at immense potential, the kind of raw talent that makes scouts and fans alike dream big. Then, just as quickly as it began, everything unraveled.

A Nightmare Stretch of Surgeries

Since that promising debut, Allan hasn’t thrown a single pitch in a minor league game. What was supposed to be a steady climb to the big leagues turned into an excruciating waiting game. First came Tommy John surgery, a gut punch for any young pitcher. Then another. And as if two major elbow reconstructions weren’t enough, he also needed a separate procedure to transpose a nerve in his arm. If baseball careers were houses, Allan’s felt like one that kept getting hit by hurricanes before the foundation was even finished.

Glimpses of Hope

Yet, through it all, Allan never wavered. Now 23 years old, he’s finally starting to see the light at the end of this brutal tunnel. During recent throwing sessions, he’s been dialing up the velocity, consistently sitting between 94-97 mph. That’s not just good—it’s proof that the power in his arm is still there, waiting to be unleashed.

With the minor league season just a couple of months away, the possibility of him finally pitching in professional games again is becoming very real. For the first time in years, his dream feels within reach.

Staying Present, Staying Strong

Allan understands better than most that the road ahead isn’t about making up for lost time. He’s learned that the only thing he can control is today, the work he puts in, and the mindset he carries.

As he told MLB.com, “It’s easy to get caught up in where I want to go, but the biggest thing I learned from rehab is I just have to be where my feet are.”

That kind of mental fortitude isn’t just impressive—it’s necessary. Lesser competitors might have folded under the weight of three major surgeries, but Allan is still standing, still throwing, and still believing. The Mets will be cautious with him, but if his arm holds up, he might just carve out the major league career that once seemed all but guaranteed.