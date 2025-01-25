Mets promising third baseman gives jersey number to star free agent signing

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made sure to do everything in their power to sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto this offseason. They gave him a record-breaking $765 million contract that can surpass $800 million through incentives. With that being the case, the Mets of course wanted to ensure that their star man got his desired jersey number — the same number he has worn during his entire career: No. 22.

Brett Baty agrees to give No. 22 to Juan Soto

Thankfully for the Mets, young third baseman Brett Baty had no qualms in giving away No. 22 to Soto. It’s the only jersey number that the star outfielder has worn in his career, including stints with the Washington Nationals, the San Diego Padres, and the New York Yankees.

“I’m happy he’s the one,” Baty said per SNY. “Out of anyone in the league, the best hitter in the league, I would love for him to wear that number.”

Baty will switch to wearing No. 7. He reportedly grew up watching and admiring Jose Reyes and Joe Mauer, and that’s why he likes No. 7. Those familiar with the situation say that Soto was the one who approached Baty about giving him the number, but it’s unclear what he offered for it.

Mets players know how important number 22 is for Soto

Soto, therefore, will continue using his typical jersey number with his fourth MLB squad. No. 22 or not, he has become one of the finest hitters ever to step on a major league field.

The 26-year-old Soto will chase glory and World Series titles now that his future is taken care of. The Mets will enjoy an explosive pairing between two talented Dominicans: Francisco Lindor and Soto will take over games and give the team a real chance to win it all.

Baty, on the other hand, will face a key 2025 campaign. With a 72 wRC+ in 602 plate appearances, he will be playing for his long-term spot on the team. Perhaps Soto can help him reach his vast potential.