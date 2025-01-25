Mets are really going to pass on a possible 80-HR batting combo?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets are at a pivotal crossroads. With Juan Soto already anchoring their lineup, they have the chance to pair him with Pete Alonso, a duo capable of mashing 80-plus home runs in 2025.

However, the franchise’s reluctance to meet Alonso’s contractual demands may jeopardize this potential power combination. Alonso reportedly sought a three-year deal with opt-outs, allowing him the flexibility to test free agency, but the Mets countered with a no-opt-out offer. The stalemate has left Alonso testing his market, but there’s still a chance he could return if other teams shy away from his requests.

A Monster 2024 Campaign

Both Soto and Alonso put up impressive numbers in 2024, highlighting their value at the plate. Soto, one of the most disciplined hitters in the league, hit .288/.419/.569, launching 41 home runs and driving in 109 RBIs with an astronomical 180 wRC+. Alonso, meanwhile, played all 162 games, slashing .240/.329/.459, adding 34 homers and 88 RBIs. While Alonso’s numbers weren’t as elite as Soto’s, his power and durability were vital to the Mets’ offensive strategy.

The Risk of Losing Alonso

Without Alonso in the lineup, the Mets lose a significant source of power behind Soto, making it easier for pitchers to work around the left-handed slugger.

The National League is as competitive as ever, and teams like the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers boast deep, relentless lineups. For the Mets to keep pace, retaining Alonso is critical. Replacing a player of his caliber—especially one who fits so naturally behind Soto in the order—is no easy task, particularly with the current free-agent market thinning out.

Can the Mets Afford to Pinch Pennies?

It’s not as if the Mets lack resources. They’ve made significant investments elsewhere, but balking at Alonso’s relatively modest demands compared to long-term deals being handed out across the league raises questions about their willingness to go all-in. While Alonso’s market appears tepid, which may play to the Mets’ advantage, they’re risking losing out on a generational pairing with Soto for the sake of some short-term cost savings.

If the Mets want to maximize their offensive firepower and contend in a loaded National League, they’ll need to meet Alonso somewhere in the middle. Otherwise, they risk letting a perfect storm of talent pass them by.