Mets 6, Marlins 5: Good news and bad news after Pete Alonso’s power show

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets staged an electrifying comeback against the Miami Marlins, riding the bat of Pete Alonso and some key bullpen performances to secure a dramatic 6-5 extra-inning victory.

With this win, the Mets clinched the series, taking two out of three games, and now sit at an even 3-3 on the young season. Up next: the home opener at Citi Field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Pete Alonso Steals the Show

If there’s one thing Pete Alonso knows how to do, it’s putting on a spectacle. The ‘Polar Bear’ is locked in at the plate, and Wednesday night was his stage. With the Mets trailing 4-1 in the eighth inning, he delivered a monstrous three-run blast to tie the game, a true clutch moment that had the dugout roaring.

IT'S OUTTA HERE!!!!!



PETE ALONSO TIES THE GAME WITH A THREE-RUN HOMER!!!! pic.twitter.com/xCIP3pgmVB — SNY (@SNYtv) April 2, 2025

That wasn’t all. He added two doubles to his tally, drove in four runs, and scored twice. Every single one of his hits came off the bat at over 100 mph—pure power. With a sizzling .667 slugging percentage, it’s clear he’s determined to make this season one to remember.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Clay Holmes Still Searching for Sharpness

Clay Holmes’ transition to a starting role remains a work in progress. Much like his Opening Day outing, he struggled with command, allowing six hits and issuing two walks over 4.2 innings.

Despite those traffic jams, he limited the damage to just two runs (one earned), which is a testament to his ability to work through adversity.

Holmes’ numbers tell the story of a pitcher still fine-tuning his approach. His 2.89 ERA is solid, but a 1.82 WHIP signals trouble—too many baserunners for comfort. The Mets, however, remain patient, trusting that his adjustments will eventually pay dividends.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bullpen Steps Up When Needed

The Mets’ bullpen had a heavy workload but answered the call. AJ Minter had a rough outing, surrendering two runs, but the rest of the relief corps—Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, Edwin Diaz, Jose Butto, Danny Young, and Huascar Brazobán—held the line when it mattered most.

Brazobán, in particular, shined, locking down the first save of his career. Butto was equally impressive, keeping the Marlins silent in the ninth and tenth innings, setting the stage for the Mets to seal the win. A gutsy effort all around from a group that will play a crucial role as the season progresses.