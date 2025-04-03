Mets sign veteran infielder to minor league deal

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have brought in a veteran infielder to their minor league ranks this season.

Mets invest in Jon Singleton on minor league deal

According to Metsmerized Online’s Mathias Altman-Kurosaki, New York has added Jon Singleton to their Triple-A ranks on Wednesday.

Singleton is a four-year MLB veteran. The 33-year-old began his career in 2014 for the Houston Astros but was demoted to the minors after his second season.

After stints with Double and Triple-A affiliates, as well as in the Mexican League between 2016-23, Singleton returned to the Majors for the Milwaukee Brewers and Astros in that latter season.

Singleton will bring run-scoring prowess to the Mets

Last season, the California native played a career-high 119 games for Houston. Singleton slashed .234/.321/.386 with a .707 OPS. He added 13 home runs along with 42 RBIs.

The lefty slugger could help the Mets drive in runs should he get a call-up to the big leagues at some point in 2025. Singleton will have ample opportunities in Triple-A for the Syracuse Mets to strengthen his case for a call-up.