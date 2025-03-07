Mets president gives update on star pitcher’s recovery

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Mets president David Stearns recently shed light on star pitcher Sean Manaea’s progress as he works his way back from a right oblique strain.

Mets: Sean Manaea progressing toward new rehab phase

According to SNY’s Ben Krimmel, Stearns said this about what’s next for Manaea on his road back to the mound:

“Stearns said that he believes the next step for the left-hander will be for him to undergo a ‘re-test, re-image’ on either Monday or Tuesday,” Krimmel reported. “And then if all is good [from that], then we progress into the throwing program,” Stearns said.

Mets expecting Manaea back in late April

Manaea was shut down on Feb. 24 by the Mets after his lingering soreness was worsened by throwing bullpen sessions in the early parts of Spring Training. He was ruled out for Opening Day on March 27 and that still stands despite the latest update from Stearns.

The fact that the 33-year-old could be throwing again next week is encouraging nevertheless. That will give New York the chance to gauge his health with two weeks to go until the season starts. Should he remain on track with his recovery program, he will only miss roughly five starts.

In his stead, David Peterson will be asked to be the Mets’ No. 2 option in the rotation. New York will also greatly need All-Star closer turned starter Clay Holmes to play outstandingly while Manaea and Frankie Montas simultaneously rehab. Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn will be instrumental as depth pieces in the backend of the rotation. That being said, the Mets will get a huge boost once the Indiana native returns to action.