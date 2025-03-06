Mets roll out Opening Day lineup on Thursday against Astros

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training games don’t always bring excitement, but Thursday night in Port St. Lucie will be an exception. The New York Mets are rolling out what is essentially their Opening Day lineup against the Houston Astros, giving fans a real taste of what’s to come.

If this batting order looks dangerous on paper, imagine what it might do when the games start to count.

Plenty of Mets regulars in the lineup tonight, and you can watch on SNY with @SteveGelbs and Ron Darling on the call!



?: 6:10 p.m.

?: SNY

SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 6, 2025

A Lineup Packed With Firepower

Manager Carlos Mendoza has already made it clear: Francisco Lindor will be the Mets’ leadoff hitter. The star shortstop brings speed, pop, and a knack for setting the tone at the top. Behind him? None other than Juan Soto, the $765 million man and one of the best No. 2 hitters in the game.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Opposing pitchers will be sweating before they even get through the first two batters. Then comes Pete Alonso, the franchise’s home run king in the making, sitting third in the order. With 226 career homers already, he has his sights set on the Mets’ all-time record.

Behind him is Mark Vientos, a slugger who smacked 27 home runs last year and showed he can rise to the occasion in October.

Adjustments for Injuries

Brandon Nimmo would normally be the team’s No. 5 hitter, but he’s working his way back from a knee injury. In his place, Jesse Winker will serve as the designated hitter. Winker’s bat has pop, but this is likely a temporary spot until Nimmo is fully healthy.

Francisco Alvarez will bat sixth, a role he’s expected to hold during the regular season as well. The young catcher’s bat is powerful, and he has the potential to be one of the best offensive catchers in the league.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Canario, batting seventh, will play left field for the night, though this spot in the order is likely reserved for either Winker or Starling Marte, whoever occupied the DH spot that day.

The Bottom of the Order

Jeff McNeil, the Mets’ do-it-all second baseman, will hit eighth. His ability to put the ball in play and grind out at-bats makes him an ideal table-setter for the bottom of the lineup.

Rounding things out is Jose Siri, manning center field with his sneaky power-speed combo.

On the mound will be Brandon Sproat, who gets a chance to prove himself against a tough Houston lineup.

As Close to Opening Day as It Gets

Spring training lineups are usually filled with experiments and last-minute roster hopefuls, but this? This is as close to the real thing as it gets. Aside from Canario stepping in for an injured teammate, this is the lineup fans should expect when the Mets take the field on Opening Day. If Thursday night’s game is any indication, opposing pitchers might be in for a long season.