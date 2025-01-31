Mets offering non-guranteed contract to versatile outfielder

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Mets are reportedly looking into a reunion with Mark Canha, offering the veteran outfielder a non-guaranteed deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. At 35 years old, Canha is no longer the impact bat he once was, but he remains a capable offensive contributor with a strong on-base approach.

Still an Above-Average Hitter

Splitting time between the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants last season, Canha played 125 games, hitting .242/.344/.346 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs. His 102 wRC+ suggests he was still slightly above league average as a hitter, largely thanks to his plate discipline. He maintained an 11% walk rate, helping him reach base at a solid .344 clip, even as his power continued to decline.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

For a Mets team that values versatility and depth, Canha’s ability to work counts and avoid excessive strikeouts (20.8% K-rate) remains an asset. He may not launch 15+ home runs anymore, but he can still provide quality at-bats in a complementary role.

Defensive Regression and Positional Versatility

While Canha has always been known for his ability to play multiple positions, his defensive numbers have taken a hit in recent years. In 2024, he logged 288.2 innings in the outfield with a .984 fielding percentage but struggled defensively, posting -6 defensive runs saved across all positions. He also spent significant time at first base, recording a .991 fielding percentage over 375.1 innings.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

While his defensive impact is limited at this stage of his career, Canha’s versatility still holds value. He can provide depth at both corner outfield spots and first base, giving the Mets some roster flexibility, especially if they’re looking to round out their bench on a budget.

A Low-Risk Depth Move for New York

Bringing back Canha on a non-guaranteed deal is exactly the kind of move the Mets seem to be targeting this offseason—low-risk, moderate-reward. If he proves he still has something left in the tank, he could be a solid depth piece who offers a steady veteran presence and a reliable approach at the plate. If not, the Mets can easily pivot without committing significant resources.

For a team still figuring out its roster construction, particularly at first base and in the outfield, a reunion with Canha would provide a familiar face who knows how to get on base and work counts. While he may not be the same player he was during his first stint in Queens, his skill set could still be useful in the right role.