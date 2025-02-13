Mets not bringing back fan-favorite infielder

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Mets may have a new-look roster heading into 2025, but it appears they won’t be bringing back one of their most reliable infielders from last season. José Iglesias, a fan favorite, is still on the open market, but according to president of baseball operations David Stearns, the veteran shortstop is seeking a deal the Mets aren’t interested in offering.

Iglesias is Looking for a Multi-Year Commitment

At 35 years old, Iglesias isn’t the kind of player teams usually hand multi-year deals to, but he’s coming off a strong season that has given him some leverage. Across 135 games in 2024, he hit .292/.345/.415 with eight home runs, 58 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. That marked one of the best offensive seasons of his career, as he maintained his signature contact skills while adding more gap power than expected.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively, he’s long been regarded as a steady shortstop, though he’s lost a step over the years. He posted -2 defensive runs saved last season, which suggests he’s more of a second baseman at this point in his career.

The Mets, already locked in with Jeff McNeil at second and several young infielders ready to compete for playing time, seem content to move forward without him.

The Mets Are Looking Elsewhere

With Francisco Lindor at shortstop and Luisangel Acuña expected to see significant playing time, the Mets aren’t in dire need of another middle infielder. They have Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio in the mix as well, which limits the opportunities Iglesias would have.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For a team like the Mets, which has pushed its payroll to the extreme, investing in a veteran infielder on a multi-year deal doesn’t align with their current strategy. Iglesias still has value, especially as a high-contact bat who can provide leadership and experience, but that value will likely be realized elsewhere.

A Strong Market for Iglesias

Given his resurgence at the plate in 2024, Iglesias shouldn’t have trouble finding a home. Contending teams in need of infield depth, particularly those looking for a veteran bat to stabilize their lineup, could be interested. The Mets, though, appear to be set in their plans, which means Iglesias’ time in Queens is likely over.