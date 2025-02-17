Mets’ new superstar doesn’t feel pressure to be ‘the guy’

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto is not greatly moved by mounting expectations for him with his new ball club.

Mets: Juan Soto is not looking to carry the franchise

Per Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News (via Yahoo Sports), Soto had this to say about needing a roster full of talent to vie for a World Series as opposed to one superstar bearing the burden:

“I never said I could be the guy,” Soto said. “You need a whole team to go all the way. When you look around, teams that win the World Series have really good players with youth and everything. I think it takes more than one guy.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto has plenty of help around him on the Mets

Despite being one of the top five players in the MLB, Soto has a bevy of talented teammates who will hold their own around him. The Dominican righty is supplemented with 2024 National League MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor at his side. That dynamic is akin to the one he had with the New York Yankees and reigning 2024 American League MVP Aaron Judge playing alongside him.

Not only so, but Soto has much power hitting in front of and behind him in the Mets’ batting order. Pete Alonso is a threat to lead the league in home runs on a yearly basis, while Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo are projected to show out in 2025.

Thus, while the former 2019 World Series champion is expected to lead their charge next time out with his championship experience, the guys around him have the prowess to move the needle in their own respects. That’s not to mention the Mets’ stout pitching rotation, headlined by Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea. New York figures to be in contention next season with Soto being their frontman, without the pressure to weigh him down.