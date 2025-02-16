Did Mets do fan-favorite infielder dirty in free agency?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets may have done veteran infielder Jose Iglesias a little dirty this offseason. After a stellar 2024 campaign, the 35-year-old has yet to receive a concrete offer from the team, despite publicly stating his desire to return.

At one point, Iglesias was seeking a multi-year contract, but given how the market has unfolded, he would likely settle for a one-year deal just to stay in Queens.

A Surprising Snub After a Strong Year

Iglesias was nothing short of impressive in his 85 games last season, slashing .337/.381/.448 with four home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 137 wRC+. He provided defensive flexibility at both second and third base, qualities that should have made him an appealing depth piece for the Mets heading into 2025.

Instead, the team recently signed 27-year-old infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year, $1.35 million split deal. Madrigal, who hit just .221/.280/.256 in 51 games last season, is a glove-first player with minimal offensive impact. By the numbers, he doesn’t compare to Iglesias, yet the Mets opted to bring him in while leaving their former veteran contributor unsigned.

A Waiting Game That May Work Against the Mets

Madrigal’s deal allows him to start in the minors, meaning there’s still a scenario where Iglesias finds his way back to the Mets if the front office changes course. But at this stage, it’s clear he’s been left twisting in the wind longer than he probably should have been.

For a player who not only proved his value in 2024 but also openly expressed a willingness to return, this situation feels unnecessarily drawn out. If the Mets truly don’t have a spot for Iglesias, they should at least be upfront about it rather than leaving him to wait while lesser bats get deals.