Mets’ new infield signing could put 2024 hero on the back burner

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Iglesias wasn’t just another player on the New York Mets‘ 2024 roster—he was the heartbeat of a team that surged all the way to the League Championship Series. His song, OMG, became the unofficial anthem of the season, blasting through Citi Field like a rallying cry. But beyond the vibes and clubhouse energy, Iglesias backed it up on the field with a stellar 137 wRC+ and 2.5 fWAR, proving he wasn’t just a feel-good story—he was a real difference-maker.

The Question No One Answered

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

For weeks, Mets fans scratched their heads, wondering why the front office didn’t make a stronger push to bring Iglesias back. He had seemingly checked every box: leadership, production, and that intangible spark that makes a team feel like a family. Yet, for reasons still unknown, the Mets never fully pursued a reunion. And now, with the latest roster moves, that door appears to be almost completely shut.

Enter Nick Madrigal

The Mets have now brought in Nick Madrigal, a player who, on paper, shares some similarities with Iglesias. A former top-ten draft pick, Madrigal can play both second and third base and is known for his elite bat-to-ball skills. However, unlike Iglesias, he has struggled to produce at an average level in the majors, owning just an 88 wRC+ over 285 career games.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mets insider Anthony DiComo was quick to note the resemblance between Madrigal and Iglesias, pointing out that Madrigal is tough to strike out, speedy, and defensively versatile. But the comparison only goes so far—Madrigal has yet to prove he can be a game-changing bat at the highest level.

A Crowded Infield

Even if Madrigal were to play his way into a role with the Mets, he might not even start the season in the big leagues. With top prospects Luisangel Acuña and Brett Baty already vying for playing time, there’s a strong chance Madrigal begins 2025 in Triple-A Syracuse.

And lurking just behind them is another highly touted infield prospect, Jett Williams, who could factor into the picture sooner rather than later.

A Reunion That Likely Won’t Happen

Could the Mets and Iglesias still find their way back to each other? In baseball, nothing is impossible. But between Madrigal’s arrival, the wave of young talent in the system, and the team’s seeming reluctance to bring him back, the odds have never been slimmer. The music has stopped, and for now, it looks like OMG won’t be blasting through Citi Field anytime soon.