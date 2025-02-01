Mets could replace Pete Alonso with elite contact hitter

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Mets have reportedly reached out to the Tampa Bay Rays regarding the availability of first baseman Yandy Díaz. With Pete Alonso’s return still uncertain, Díaz could be one of the better fallback options available.

The 33-year-old is one of baseball’s most reliable contact hitters, coming off a strong 2024 campaign in which he played 145 games and hit .281/.341/.414 with 14 home runs, 65 RBIs, a 15.3% strikeout rate, an 8.1% walk rate, and a 120 wRC+.

While he doesn’t bring the same raw power as Alonso, Díaz offers a high-contact approach and could slot into the top of the order, giving the Mets a different kind of offensive weapon.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A More Balanced Offensive Approach

Alonso’s calling card has always been his ability to hit 35-plus home runs per season, but Díaz provides a different type of value. He consistently makes contact, rarely strikes out, and puts pressure on defenses with a line-drive-heavy approach. While Alonso might swing for the fences, Díaz is the kind of hitter who grinds out at-bats and keeps the offense moving. If the Mets want to tweak their offensive identity and prioritize on-base skills over slugging, Díaz would be a perfect fit.

Defensive Considerations

Neither Díaz nor Alonso is known for elite defense, so this wouldn’t be a massive downgrade in that regard. Díaz has played both first and third base in his career, and while he’s not a standout defender, he’s passable at both positions. The Mets might be willing to sacrifice some defensive upside for a more well-rounded offensive approach, particularly if they’re looking to shift Francisco Lindor down in the lineup.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Cost of Doing Business

Díaz is under contract for 2025 with a club option for 2026, making him an attractive trade piece for Tampa Bay. Given his value, the Rays aren’t going to give him away cheaply. The Mets would likely have to part with a solid package of prospects to make a deal happen, especially since Díaz offers cost-controlled production at a premium position.

If Alonso signs elsewhere, the Mets will need a contingency plan at first base. While Díaz isn’t the same kind of slugger, he’s a quality hitter with a track record of success. The question is whether the Mets are willing to meet Tampa Bay’s asking price to bring him to Queens.