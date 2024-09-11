Mets MVP candidate named finalist for 2024 Roberto Clemente Award

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor will represent the franchise as their nominee to win the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award, one of the MLB’s most prestigious end-of-season awards.

Lindor has not only put forth a standout performance on the diamond this year, where he’s currently challenging Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani for this year’s NL MVP crown, but he’s also covered much ground in his off-the-field efforts. As a result, he’s in the running to take home an award given to the player who shows the most outstanding level of commitment to helping others and the community.

Mets: Francisco Lindor named a finalist for the 2024 Roberto Clemente award

MLB.com writers Brian Murphy, Jason Foster, and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru accentuated what it is that earned Lindor consideration for the honor:

“Lindor has been active in his local communities since arriving in the Majors. From donating money to restore his old grammar school’s sports program in Puerto Rico to hosting baseball clinics, promoting health and wellness and establishing a scholarship at his high school alma mater in Florida, Lindor has developed a reputation for caring and generosity. Two of his most recent efforts are a campaign to provide free backpacks for local students and a cleanup of Wilderness Beach in Puerto Rico through a partnership with Players for the Planet and Puerto Rico-based Rescate Playas Borinquen, a local initiative dedicated to the restoration and protection of natural resources and open-air recreation areas on the island,” the panel of writers published.

Lindor could become the fourth Mets player to win the Robert Clemente Award since 2000

For establishing a scholarship at his high school alma mater, Montverde Academy, as the panel of MLB.com writers mentioned, Lindor was named the MLB Players Trust’s 2023 Philanthropist of the Year Award winner. He’d be carrying momentum from garnering what the Player’s Association deems one of its most prestigious recognitions.

The 30-year-old also champions efforts to clean up Wilderness Park as a support for his wife Katia, who grew up 15 minutes away. The time that Lindor has put in to try and make a difference has been the driving force behind his nomination for this year’s Roberto Clemente Award.

Fans can vote for the standout Puerto Rican infielder until the regular season concludes on Sept. 29. Lindor could become the first Mets player to win the award since Curtis Granderson in 2016. It would also make him the fourth Mets player to do so in the new millennium alongside Granderson, Carlos Delgado (2006), and Al Leiter (2000). The winner will be announced during the 2024 World Series this fall.