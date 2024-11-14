Mets may have $178 million to spend this offseason

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have several players hitting the free agent market and an increasing group of cheap, controllable contributors. This creates the perfect storm for the organization to be very active in the offseason as they seek to bring in star power to complement Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, and Edwin Diaz, among others.

The Mets are set to have plenty of money to spend this offseason

Big stars such as Pete Alonso, Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, JD Martinez, Harrison Bader, Adam Ottavino, Ryne Stanek, and Jesse Winker — who were crucial for the Mets’ impressive 2024 run — are now off the books.

New York Post’s Dan Bartels pointed out a shocking reality: the Mets might have close to $200 million to spend in payroll this offseason until they reach last year’s total.

“Mets Payroll, Last 3 Seasons: 2022 – $287M, 2023 – $330M, 2024 – $328M, 2025 – $150M after Arbitration. The Mets potentially have $178M to work with before they even get to last year’s total,” he posted on X.

The Mets have a lot of flexibility

The Mets could sign Juan Soto to a contract worth around $50 million and would still have money to spend if we consider last year’s payroll to be their baseline. They have so much room that they might secure Soto and, depending on the rest of their offseason, enter with a lower payroll than the one they had in 2024.

Of course, the Mets will also need to turn their efforts to the rotation, where they lost Manaea, Severino and Quintana. Some of them might return, and they could also entertain the possibility of inking free agents like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell, Yusei Kikuchi, Jack Flaherty, and others.

They also have young, talented pieces ready for a shot in the bigs. Branddon Sproat, Luisangel Acuna, Jett Williams and others could become factors in 2025, giving the team even more flexibility.

Overall, the Mets are in a fantastic spot and plan on taking advantage of that in the offseason.