Mets make one year offer to fan-favorite infielder

The Mets have extended a one-year contract offer to veteran infielder Jose Iglesias, but he’s holding out for something longer, according to Pat Ragazzo of SI. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Iglesias believes his 2024 performance warrants a multi-year deal, leaving the Mets in a bit of a waiting game as they try to sort out their infield situation.

A Fan Favorite Holding Out for More

Iglesias has long been respected for his defense, versatility, and ability to make consistent contact. He played a crucial role in 2024, proving he still has plenty left in the tank. Now, he’s looking to cash in on that resurgence. The Mets, while clearly interested in bringing him back, aren’t yet willing to commit beyond 2025.

From Iglesias’ perspective, securing a multi-year deal would give him a bit more security as he enters the later stages of his career. For the Mets, a one-year contract allows them to maintain flexibility, particularly with younger infielders like Brett Baty and Mark Vientos still in the mix.

A Key Competitor at Third Base

If Iglesias were to return, he’d immediately become a contender for the starting third base job — if Vientos doesn’t slot into the DH spot. The Mets have an open competition at the position, with Baty trying to prove he’s more than a depth piece. Iglesias, with his steady glove and veteran experience, would add another layer of stability.

While not a power hitter, Iglesias makes a ton of contact and rarely strikes out, which could be an asset in a lineup that will already feature plenty of pop with Alonso and Juan Soto. His ability to put the ball in play and deliver clutch hits could make him an underrated weapon in the Mets’ lineup.

A Waiting Game for Both Sides

The Mets have drawn their line in the sand, and now it’s a matter of whether Iglesias finds a better deal elsewhere. If the market doesn’t give him what he’s hoping for, a reunion in Queens could still be in the cards. But for now, he’s betting that someone will give him the extra year of security he’s looking for.