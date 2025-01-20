Mets lose out on slugging free agent first base option

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Mets’ offseason plan took another turn as Anthony Santander signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year deal worth over $90 million. The switch-hitting slugger had been an intriguing target for the Mets, especially as a potential solution at first base.

With talks stalling between the team and Pete Alonso, Santander could have provided some flexibility and a high-quality bat. Instead, the Mets must regroup after losing out on one of the few remaining premium bats on the market.

Santander Could Have Eased Alonso Concerns

Santander’s versatility and offensive production made him an ideal fallback option for the Mets as uncertainty surrounding Pete Alonso’s future continues to linger.

Santander posted another solid campaign in 2024, mashing 44 homers, and his ability to play both outfield and first base gave the Mets potential roster flexibility. Adding a bat like his would have allowed them to navigate the Alonso situation with more confidence, knowing they had a reliable slugger in the lineup regardless of how things played out.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

However, with Santander now off the board, the Mets are left with fewer options. Mark Vientos could theoretically transition to first base long-term, but that isn’t the organization’s preferred approach. Vientos, while a promising hitter, has shown defensive struggles both at third base and first base in limited MLB action.

The Mets would rather solidify their infield with a known commodity than rely on Vientos adapting to an unfamiliar position under the bright lights of Citi Field.

Alonso Talks Continue, but Market Shrinks

Despite losing Santander, the Mets haven’t closed the door on reuniting with Alonso. Discussions between the two sides remain active, and the shrinking market for power-hitting first basemen could work in the Mets’ favor. As Alonso’s options diminish, the chances of finding common ground on a short-term deal with New York increase. While the Mets previously balked at Alonso’s request for opt-outs, they may reconsider given their limited alternatives.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets’ pivot to extending Jesse Winker for one year and signing lefty reliever A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal showcases their willingness to adapt. Still, neither move replaces Alonso’s power or presence in the lineup. Reuniting with Alonso, despite the complications, may now feel more urgent.

A Missed Opportunity

Losing out on Santander doesn’t just sting because of his talent; it also represents a thinning of the market. The Mets entered the offseason hoping to address their lineup’s power void and add versatility, and Santander would have checked both boxes. Now, the team must either double down on Alonso negotiations or explore creative trades to find a solution.

Santander’s departure leaves the Mets at a crossroads. With options dwindling, their ability to navigate the rest of the offseason may ultimately hinge on whether they can salvage their relationship with Alonso or pivot successfully to an alternative plan. While the Mets still have time, the clock is ticking, and losing Santander only adds pressure to an already complex situation.