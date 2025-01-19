Mets could be planning a risky move at first base with young offensive star

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Mets are preparing for a new chapter in their infield as they pivot away from Pete Alonso after failing to find common ground with the slugger in free-agency negotiations.

With Alonso likely headed elsewhere, the Mets are exploring an intriguing internal solution: transitioning Mark Vientos to first base. While Vientos has spent most of his professional career at third, the organization believes he has the tools to succeed at first—a position that might better suit his defensive capabilities.

Finding Vientos a Home

Vientos’s defensive struggles at third base have been well-documented. Across 880.1 innings last season, he posted -6 defensive runs saved and -6 outs above average, highlighting the challenges of keeping him at the hot corner. In contrast, his limited experience at first base has shown more promise. Over just 89 innings at the position in his career, Vientos recorded two defensive runs saved and -1 out above average.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While first base isn’t without its risks, the Mets believe the move will pay dividends in the long run. Mets infield coach Mike Sarbaugh expressed confidence in Vientos’s work ethic and ability to adapt. “I haven’t seen him a lot at first base, but Mark puts a lot of work in so I think wherever he is and wherever he ends up, I think he will be just fine,” Sarbaugh told The New York Post.

Unlocking Vientos’s Offensive Potential

The decision to find a permanent spot for Vientos in the field isn’t just about defense—it’s about keeping his bat in the lineup.

At just 24 years old, Vientos emerged as one of the Mets’ most potent offensive weapons in 2024, slashing .266/.322/.516 with 27 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 133 wRC+. His ability to deliver power and production makes him an essential piece of the team’s future, and finding a defensive role where he can thrive is key to maximizing his contributions.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Risk and Reward of a First Base Transition

While the move to first base makes sense on paper, it’s not without its challenges. Vientos’s lack of experience at the position raises questions about how quickly he can adjust to the nuances of the role, from handling throws to managing footwork around the bag. However, with Alonso’s departure leaving a significant void, the Mets see this as a calculated risk worth taking.

For now, the plan is clear: commit to Vientos at first base, focus on developing his defensive skills, and let his bat do the talking. With his offensive ceiling and potential to grow into the position, Vientos could emerge as the cornerstone of a revamped Mets infield in the post-Alonso era.