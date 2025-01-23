Mets lose out on elite offensive first base solution

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Mets have officially lost out on one of the more intriguing utility options in free agency, as Jurickson Profar signed with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Profar’s skill set could have filled multiple gaps for the Mets, including providing a potential solution at first base, where they remain uncertain following Pete Alonso’s looming free agency.

Additionally, Profar’s ability to cover outfield positions and his offensive potential made him an ideal candidate for a team searching for depth and versatility.

Profar’s offensive production in 2024 was a standout. Over 158 games with the San Diego Padres, the 31-year-old slashed .280/.380/.459, posting 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. His 139 wRC+ showcased his offensive efficiency, putting him 39 percent better than the average MLB hitter. Profar also boasted an elite 4.3 WAR, a testament to his well-rounded contributions at the plate. His 4.3% strikeout rate underscored his strong contact skills, making him one of the more disciplined hitters available this offseason.

Defensive Concerns That Could Have Been Mitigated

Despite his offensive prowess, Profar’s defensive metrics were less inspiring. Over 1203.2 innings in the outfield last season, he registered -8 defensive runs saved and -6 outs above average. However, he has demonstrated decent metrics at first base in limited action throughout his career, where his defensive liabilities could have been minimized.

For the Mets, who are still evaluating internal options like Mark Vientos and Jesse Winker at first, Profar could have provided a reliable stopgap while offering offensive production.

Mets’ Path Forward Without Profar

With Profar heading to Atlanta, the Mets now face even fewer options on the market to address their needs at first base. They recently extended Winker on a one-year deal, but he has yet to prove himself defensively at the position. Meanwhile, Vientos remains an intriguing but risky option, given his lack of experience and defensive struggles at third base.

Profar’s ability to fill multiple roles, including first base, the outfield, and as a designated hitter, would have given the Mets valuable flexibility. His absence now forces the team to reassess its offseason strategy, particularly as they continue to manage their payroll under the luxury tax threshold. The Braves’ acquisition of Profar only adds to the pressure, as the division rival continues to build a roster that looks poised to compete for another postseason run.

For the Mets, missing out on Profar means one less solution to their infield and outfield needs, leaving them with limited time and options to round out their roster. They’ll have to look elsewhere for the versatility and offensive consistency that Profar would have brought to Queens.