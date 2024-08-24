Mets linked to World Series champion infielder ahead of 2025 free agency

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have once again been linked to a stand-out third baseman slated for free agency in the winter of 2025.

Alex Bregman is an elite talent at 3B for the Mets to look into next winter

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman will be a hot commodity once the 2024 MLB campaign comes to a close. His Astros have not looked like the perennial World Series contenders that they’ve been for close to a decade running, as they currently occupy the sixth and final Wild Card spot in the American League at 69-58 overall.

Further, they are only 1.5 games away from allowing the Boston Red Sox, who are 67-59 from overtaking them. In the same breath, the New York Mets have scratched and clawed their way out of an arduous start to the season and since the month of June have been rolling, which has allowed them to sport a 67-61 record, though they do sit 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card position in the National League.

Thus the precedent is set for the Mets to make a power play in their infield. As presently constructed, the Mets have Mark Vientos taking up everyday duties at third base. Vientos has been a pillar of efficiency in the Mets’ batting order as he owns a .282 batting average and a show-worthy .895 OPS, both of which are team highs among Mets players who have seen at least 200 plate appearances.

Nevertheless, while Vientos is having himself a career season, Bregman is an A-class performer at the position and would give New York a slugger and a fielder with as much championship experience as he has individual cache.

The Mets would get a major home run boost by acquiring Bregman

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic accentuated the upcoming market for third basemen next winter and pointed out how the Mets could be right there with the other franchises that could gun for Bregman’s services in 2025 and beyond (Pat Ragazzo of New York Mets on SI):

“The market for third basemen should be interesting,” per Rosenthal. “Besides the Astros and Giants, the teams with obvious needs include the Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees, presuming they move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second as a replacement for Gleyber Torres. The Mets also could be a possibility, if they don’t view Mark Vientos as a long-term answer.”

At the plate, the Mets could greatly benefit from having Bregman’s power. He has 20 homers on the campaign, which would tie for third on the Mets with Vientos. Mets management will have to decide if Bregman is the offseason acquisition that could take them over the top in the NL race to the World Series starting in 2025.