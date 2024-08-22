Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After winning a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, the New York Mets welcomed in the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game set.

The Mets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in game one courtesy of a home run from J.D. Martinez before tacking on another run in the bottom of the fourth via a Tyrone Taylor single. The Orioles fought back, eventually tying the game in the top of the seventh.

The game seemed destined to head to extra innings, but with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Francisco Álvarez launched a 3-0 fastball 421 feet to walk it off and give the Mets a 4-3 win.

Baltimore was all over Jose Quintana in game two, scoring seven runs over five innings. Despite a late comeback attempt by the Mets, the Orioles won 9-5.

Game three followed a similar script to game one, with this time Jesse Winker playing the hero and launching a pinch-hit walk-off home run to lead off the ninth inning to give the blue and orange a 4-3 win and the series.

3 Takeaways from the Mets’ series victory over the Baltimore Orioles

Sean Manaea flirts with perfection

Sean Manaea flirted with perfection against the Orioles. The 32-year-old retired the first 17 in order before hitting Jackson Holliday with a pitch and allowing a two-run shot to Austin Slater. It was still a dominant outing for Manaea, who went seven strong innings, allowing three runs and three hits while punching out nine. The Mets staff has turned into a surprising strength this season, and Manaea’s ability to pitch like this is a big reason for that.

Francisco Lindor continues to push for MVP

Francisco Lindor has rebounded from a poor start to the 2024 campaign and continued his push to be the franchise’s first MVP against the Orioles. Lindor went four-for-11 against the black and orange with a home run, two doubles, and an RBI while also walking once and stealing a base. The Puerto Rican native has turned into everything the franchise could have wanted and more and will continue to be the heart of the lineup down the stretch.

Edwin Díaz looks electric again

Edwin Díaz has been up and down in 2024 but looked electric against the Orioles. Díaz pitched two perfect ninth innings across two appearances while striking out three and picking up two wins. The Mets need the Puerto Rican native to be at the top of his game down the stretch, and it appears he is back to that point.