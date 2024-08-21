Could the Mets add a recently designated for-assignment flamethrower bullpen to their arsenal?

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are going for it in 2024. The blue and orange were active at the trade deadline, acquiring multiple players and filling numerous needs, but no area got more help than the bullpen.

Over the few weeks before the deadline, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired Matt Gage, Phil Maton, Alex Young, Ryne Stanek, Tyler Zuber, and Huascar Brazobán.

However, many of those arms have struggled, and with the Mets sitting just 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the final wild-card spot, more help would be welcomed, and that could come from signing a recently designated for-assignment flamethrower.

The Mets should look at Hector Neris

In a shocking move on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs, who are just 5.5 games out of the final wild-card spot, designated Hector Neris for assignment.

Neris had a stellar 2023 campaign with the Houston Astros, pitching 68.1 innings across 71 appearances to a 1.71 ERA with 1.054 WHIP and 77 strikeouts, along with two saves before signing with the Cubs this past offseason.

The 35-year-old hasn’t pitched at the same level since moving to the Windy City, pitching 44 innings across 46 appearances to a 3.89 ERA with a 1.523 WHIP while striking out 46 and picking up 17 saves.

Why Neris could make sense

While Neris has taken a step back this season, the Dominican Republic native is worth a look.

The 35-year-old has already cleared through waivers and wouldn’t cost the Mets much more than the veteran’s minimum to bring in the right-hander, which is not much of a risk. Neris would also be a massive improvement over some of the blue and orange bullpen members who have struggled since their arrival.

Neris would also give Carlos Mendoza a clear second choice behind Edwin Diaz to close games should the Mets all-star closer struggle again or be unavailable.

In addition, the right-hander has shown his ability to pitch in the postseason and, more importantly, in the World Series, which is the Mets’ ultimate goal.

Time will tell if Neris signs with the Mets, but they should at least take a look at the 35-year-old as soon as he hits the open market.