After dropping a three-game series to the Oakland Athletics, the New York Mets welcomed in the Miami Marlins for a three-game set. Powered by a six-run bottom of the fourth that featured home runs from Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, the blue and orange took game one 7-3.

Luis Severino would be the star of the show in game two, throwing a complete game shutout as the Mets won 4-0. After trailing through six innings, the Marlins added a run in the top of the seventh and eighth before shutting down a Mets rally in the bottom of the ninth to capture the series finale 3-2.

3 Takeaways from the Mets’ series victory over the Miami Marlins

Sensational Luis Severino

After struggling in his last couple of starts, Severino threw one of the best outings for a Mets pitcher in recent history. The Dominican Republic native tossed a 114-pitch complete-game shutout, striking out eight hitters and allowing just four hits and a walk.

With the bullpen having faltered recently, the rotation led by Severino will have to continue pitching deep into games as the playoff pursuit continues.

Brandon Nimmo breaks out of his slump

No Met had been colder post-all-star break than Nimmo, but the 31-year-old appeared to have broken out of his slump against the Marlins. Nimmo went four-for-12 with two home runs and four RBIs while recording a triple and one walk.

The Wyoming native was forced to leave the game on Sunday with a shoulder injury. Still, hopefully, it will be nothing serious because it feels like Nimmo is finally turning the corner.

Paul Blackburn bounces back

After getting rocked in his last start against the Athletics, Paul Blackburn bounced back against the Marlins. Blackburn went six strong innings, allowing just four hits, a run, and a walk while striking out four. The 30-year-old has been a massive boost to the rotation outside of the start of the Athletics and will look to be a significant contributor over this next crucial stretch.