Mets designate veteran outfielder for assignment

The New York Mets have gone long stretches without key contributors during the 2024 campaign, including Starling Marte, who had been out of action since June 22 with a right knee bone bruise before Sunday. With Marte back and healthy, the Mets designated a veteran outfielder for assignment to make room for the Dominican Republic native.

The Mets have designated Ben Gamel for assignment

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets have designated Ben Gamel for assignment to clear space on the active roster for Marte.

Gamel came to the Mets organization this past offseason on a minor league contract and began the season at Triple-A Syracuse due to a crowded outfield. The 32-year-old made the most of his opportunity, slashing .314/.423/.539 across 45 games with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.

The Florida native then got called up to replace Marte and struggled to find consistent playing time. Gamel appeared in 18 games, slashing .217/.400/.261 across 30 plate appearances with no home runs or RBIs.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Gamel will now be placed on waivers and has a solid chance to get picked up with the trade deadline far in the rearview mirror. If the 32-year-old were to pass through unclaimed, he could opt for free agency but could remain as non-roster outfield depth and head back to Triple-A Syracuse. However, that feels like an unlikely occurrence.

With Gamel now likely gone, the blue and orange will again be short on outfield depth, and president of baseball operations David Stearns will likely be active on the waiver wire for the coming days.

Should an outfielder be injured in the meantime, the Mets do have some serviceable options down in Triple-A, with Eddie Rosario, DJ Stewart, and Jackie Bradley Jr. waiting in the wings. Time will tell, however, who will get the call-up in that situation.