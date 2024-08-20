Mets star outfielder was forced to leave the game with a right shoulder injury

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

On the day the New York Mets finally got Starling Marte back from the injured list after the Dominican Republic native had been out since June with a right knee bone bruise, the blue and orange lost another star outfielder to an injury.

Brandon Nimmo exits with a right shoulder injury

In the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins, Brandon Nimmo fouled back the first pitch of his at-bat against Andrew Nardi and immediately appeared to be uncomfortable.

Nimmo, after being checked out by the training staff, remained in the at-bat eventually striking out before being replaced in left field by Jeff McNeil in the top of the eighth. However, the Wyoming native revealed that the injury didn’t occur on the swing but rather on the diving catch he made that kept the game even at the time in the top of the seventh.

“As we went in and did the seventh inning stretch, God Bless America, kind of just felt this general achiness in my shoulder,” Nimmo said, “I was thinking, okay, I’ll save what swings I have left for the game, and then I took that first swing and felt a little something in the back swing. So, I told them, and I said, ‘Okay, I just need a moment. Let me finish this at-bat and I’ll finish it with two hands on the backswing,’ and I didn’t feel it there, so that’s encouraging.”

According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, Nimmo will be undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage to his throwing shoulder and will determine the next steps.

What does this mean for the Mets?

This is an unfortunate turn of events for the blue and orange, who never seem to have all their stars healthy simultaneously. Hopefully, for the Flushing Faithful, Nimmo’s injury isn’t too severe, but is was more of a stinger that keeps him out for a day or two.