Mets linked to former MVP outfielder in free agency

The Mets entered this offseason with a couple of significant needs, but an outfielder is one of the more glaring ones.

At the trade deadline, the blue and orange traded away starters Mark Canha and Tommy Pham, while another starter, Starling Marte, is entering his age 35 season and has been riddled with injuries during his Mets tenure.

Jeff McNeil was considered an option to play in the outfield, but after Ronny Mauricio tore his ACL, the former National League Batting Champion will likely have to stay at second base.

With no prospect expected to fill the void in 2024, David Stearns and the company will likely have to turn to free agency.

The Mets are potentially in on Cody Bellinger

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are a potential fit for Cody Bellinger.

After spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs last offseason, hoping the change of scenery would lead to a career renaissance.

Going to the Windy City did just that for the Arizona native as in 130 games, Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Should the Mets sign Bellinger?

Bellinger is undoubtedly an intriguing option for the blue and orange.

Bellinger is still young, as he will just be entering his age 28 season in 2024, which fits the philosophical change Steve Cohen has preached the organization has wanted.

The Arizona native also fills the Mets’ need for some left-handed power in the lineup and can play multiple positions effectively (first base and all three outfield positions), providing some flexibility in the lineup.

In addition, the Mets could use a player with postseason experience, and Bellinger has just that. In 69 playoff games, Bellinger has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs while appearing in three different World Series.

However, the only concern would be the price.

Bellinger will likely be commanding a long-term commitment worth upwards of 200 million dollars, which may be too rich for Cohen, especially considering the struggles the 28-year-old has had in recent years.

If Bellinger is willing to come to Queens on a shorter deal, potentially with a higher AAV to make up for the money lost with years being removed, it would be a fantastic pickup for the blue and orange.