The Mets trade Tommy Pham to the Diamondbacks

One of the Mets‘ most anticipated deadline moves has finally been executed. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Tommy Pham is heading to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Jeremy Rodriguez.

A look back at Pham’s time with the Mets

Following a 2022 campaign split between the Reds and Red Sox, Pham came to the Mets this past offseason on a one-year six-million-dollar deal to be the Mets’ fourth outfielder. Still, impressive performances and injuries to other outfielders led the 35-year-old to an everyday role.

Pham has been one of the Mets’ most consistent players this season, appearing in 79 games while slashing .268/.348/.472 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. In addition, the Las Vegas native has the highest OPS on the team (.820) among everyday Mets players.

Who is Jeremy Rodriguez?

Rodriguez joined the Diamondbacks organization in January as an international free agent. The 17-year-old made his professional debut this year for the DSL Diamondbacks appearing in 37 games while slashing .250/.368/.383 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.

The 17-year-old is relatively unknown, but his young age and early success in Rookie Ball could make him an intriguing part of the farm system in a few years’ time.

Trading Pham would always likely be dealt with his production and being on a one-year deal. However, with how limited the outfield market has shaped out, you would have liked general manager Billy Eppler to get more in return than a lottery ticket in Rodriguez.