The Mets trade Mark Canha to Milwaukee

Aug 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrate win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets fire sale has continued as following the trades of David Robertson and Max Scherzer, general manager Billy Eppler has dealt away another veteran.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have sent Mark Canha alongside cash to Milwaukee in exchange for the Brewers 30th ranked prospect: Justin Jarvis.

A look back at Canha’s time in Queens

After seven successful seasons in Oakland, Canha came to the Mets on a two-year $26.5 million contract to be the blue and orange’s new starting left fielder.

The California native’s had an excellent first season in Queens, appearing in 140 games while slashing .266/.367/.403 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. In addition, Canha led the Major League in hit-by-pitches with 28.

The postseason was a different story as Canha struggled mightily, going 0-for-10 with two walks as the Mets fell to the Padres in three games.

In 2023 Canha’s production has taken a step back as he has moved around the diamond. In 89 games, the 34-year-old is slashing .245/.343/.381 with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

Who is Justin Jarvis?

Justin Jarvis got selected by the Brewers 155th overall in the 2018 MLB draft and made his professional debut that same year reporting to Rookie Ball, where he pitched 19 innings across 10 games to a 6.63 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP.

Jarvis then got promoted to Single-A to begin 2019, where he made 18 appearances, with 11 being starts, pitching 74.2 innings to a 3.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

After the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, the North Carolina native got promoted to High-A to begin 2021, where he struggled a bit. In 17 starts across 63.1 innings, Jarvis pitched to a 5.40 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP.

In 2022, Jarvis split time between High-A and Double-A, where he made massive strides—pitching in 141 innings across 28 starts to a solid 3.83 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.

Jarvis has continued to advance through the minor leagues in 2023, splitting time between Double and Triple-A. In 87.1 innings across 17 starts, Jarvis has thrown to a 4.33 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.

Jarvis is a solid prospect that has continued to improve and has introduced a splitter this year, which has not only improved his arsenal but boosted his major league upside. The 23-year-old should be able to pitch in the Major Leagues by 2024, which as a team that desperately needs fresh arms coming up, should excite the Flushing faithful.