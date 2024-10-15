Mets legend praises emerging star after amazing Game 2 performance

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

If anyone knows a thing or two about playing third base for the New York Mets, it’s definitely David Wright. The former captain knew how to hit like a middle-of-the-order slugger, field his position like a Gold Glover, and deal with the high expectations from fans in a very big market. Right now, the franchise legend is seeing some of these traits in a young, emerging talent.

The Mets have a legit young star in Mark Vientos

In the second inning of the Mets’ NL Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, third baseman Mark Vientos belted a grand slam that proved to be the difference, as New York tied the series and stole home-field advantage from LA.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was yet another big hit for Vientos in the postseason. He has had them of all colors, types, and in every situation including to tie games or to help the Mets go ahead in the score. He is becoming a reliable slugger and Wright is impressed by how Vientos looks.

He is, however, not surprised because he saw in the young Vientos a drive that young hitters rarely show.

David Wright shares high praise for Vientos

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“I remember meeting him for the first time in spring training when he was in the minor leagues,” Wright told SNY. “They asked me to go speak to a group of infielders during early work. Mind you, it’s the middle of spring at 7 a.m. He asked if I had extra time after working/speaking with the group to spend with him individually.

“We hung out for the next 20 minutes just talking baseball. That has always stuck with me. When I watch him play he looks like a 10-year veteran as opposed to a rookie. Nothing fazes him and he doesn’t allow one bad at bat or one error to faze him,” Wright said to SNY.

Remember, Vientos is just 24 years old. In 2024, however, he has matured into a reliable, legit middle-of-the-order hitter for the Mets, slashing a cool .266/.322/.516 with 27 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .837 OPS in just 111 games in the regular season.

That’s an incredible performance, but nothing compared to what he has done for the Mets since the start of the playoffs: .378/.410/.676 with three round-trippers, 11 RBI, and a 1.086 OPS in nine games.

Yes, Vientos still has work to do defensively, but he has been carrying the Mets offensively and Wright sees it every day. We can’t help but think the former captain is proud of his pupil.