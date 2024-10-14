Mets star playing through painful injury

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the first game of the National League Division Series (NLDS). There is no other way to describe it: they lost 9-0 and were no match for LA, at least for one game.

Luckily for the Mets, however, it’s a best-of-seven matchup and there is still time to come back and win the series.

One specific development might complicate things for them, though. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo, one of the most important players on the roster and in the lineup, is being limited by a painful injury.

“Brandon Nimmo vows to keep playing despite battling plantar fasciitis in left foot. “It is very uncomfortable, but you do what you have to do for the playoffs!”, MLB insider Jon Heyman posted on his X account.

Mets fans and the organization itself certainly value Nimmo’s perseverance and determination. Not everyone is willing to play injured. There is concern about the state of his foot, though, as the ailment affects everything he does on a baseball field.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It will come down to pain tolerance for the Mets star

It’s impossible to determine if the injury was the only factor behind it, but Nimmo was 0-for-3 in Game 1 against the Dodgers. The opponent’s pitching staff probably has more to do with the stinker, but the foot doesn’t help.

The Mets outfielder has been battling the foot issue since May and revealed on Sunday that he aggravated it during Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Throwing and hitting is mostly fine, per the player himself, but running is a different matter. It appears that it will be a matter of pain tolerance if he is going to go as far as the Mets do.

Nimmo is slashing .241/.353/.345 with one home run in eight games this postseason.