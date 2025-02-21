Mets leaning toward new lineup change with Juan Soto in the mix

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets have one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball locked into their lineup for the next 15 years, and now it’s up to manager Carlos Mendoza to figure out the best way to maximize Juan Soto’s impact. Early signs suggest the Mets will slot him into the No. 2 spot, right behind Francisco Lindor, who will once again lead off in 2025.

Lindor-Soto: A Potentially Lethal Duo

Soto is coming off a monster season in which he slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a staggering 180 wRC+. The man is a walking offensive juggernaut, blending elite power with absurd plate discipline. His ability to get on base at a .419 clip is the kind of thing that can transform an entire offense.

Pairing him with Lindor at the top could be the perfect combination. Lindor has always been a strong contact hitter with solid on-base skills, and he knows his job in this lineup is to set the table.

“I have to get on base and let [Soto] do what he does,” Lindor told SNY. “He’s one of the best hitters in the game. I think he’s going to be fantastic whether I’m on base or not. My job as a leadoff is to be on base and get things going for the team and let the big guys behind me do what they do.”

The Alonso Factor

For years, Pete Alonso has been the primary power source in the Mets’ lineup. Now, with Soto ahead of him, his job could get a whole lot easier. If Soto’s ability to reach base mirrors last season’s, Alonso could be stepping into the batter’s box with runners in scoring position at an alarmingly high rate. That means more opportunities to launch home runs and drive in runs, something he’s done as well as anyone since entering the league.

Mendoza is keeping things fluid, but for now, the plan seems to be clear.

“We could say that Soto would go two,” Mendoza answered with a smile. “The good thing is that we got great options. We got great players and there’s a lot of different ways I can go. As of right now, I’m leaning Lindor, Soto.”

A Formula That’s Worked Before

Last season, Soto found success hitting second for the Yankees with Aaron Judge right behind him, allowing his high on-base percentage to fuel the power threat behind him. The Mets could use the same strategy, except with Alonso playing the role of the big bopper.

With Lindor, Soto, and Alonso at the top of the lineup, the Mets could be rolling out one of the most productive trios in baseball. It’s all about getting the pieces in place, and early signs point to Mendoza making the right call.

