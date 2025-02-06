Mets ink star 1B to extension to form ‘Fearsome Foursome’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Late Wednesday, the New York Mets put an end to the speculation and locked in their slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso. The deal is a two-year contract worth $54 million, but the real takeaway is the one-year, $30 million commitment for 2025, with a $24 million player option for 2026.

For Mets fans, this is more than just a contract—it’s a statement. Alonso, the heart of their offense, has been crushing baseballs at a historic pace since his 2019 debut, belting 226 home runs—only trailing Aaron Judge’s 232 since that year.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Keeping his bat in Queens solidifies the Mets as a true offensive powerhouse.

A Fearsome Foursome in Flushing

With Alonso officially back, the Mets lineup is shaping up into something truly formidable. They now boast a “fearsome foursome” that could leave opposing pitchers sleepless.

It all starts with Francisco Lindor. The Mets’ All-Star shortstop and potential 2024 NL MVP candidate brings the full package—power, speed, and elite defense. Last season, he set a career-high 137 wRC+, smacked 33 home runs, and swiped 29 bases. If you’re building an offense, he’s an ideal tone-setter at the top.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Next up, Juan Soto. The former Yankee slots perfectly into the two-hole, bringing his lethal combination of power and patience. With 41 home runs and a ridiculous .419 OBP last year, Soto is the guy you want on base ahead of Alonso. His 180 wRC+ makes him one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball.

And then, of course, there’s Alonso himself. Even in what some would call a “down” 2024, he still managed 34 home runs and a 122 wRC+. He remains one of the game’s premier power bats, capable of altering any game with one swing.

Rounding out this terrifying quartet is Mark Vientos. The breakout performer in 2024, Vientos slugged 27 homers and posted a 133 wRC+, even finishing with a higher fWAR (2.9) than Alonso. If teams try to pitch around the first three sluggers, they’ll have to deal with him.

Depth Beyond the Stars

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ power isn’t limited to these four. Brandon Nimmo remains a fantastic hitter when healthy, while Francisco Alvarez continues to emerge as one of the game’s best young catchers. Add in some complementary pieces, and the Mets aren’t just top-heavy—they have the depth to wear down any pitching staff.

With this lineup, opposing teams won’t find any easy outs. The Mets have built something special, and with Alonso locked in, they’re ready to unleash it on the league.