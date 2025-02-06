Mets can pull a sneaky salary move and dump $19 million outfielder

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are in deep when it comes to payroll, sitting at an estimated $324.8 million in luxury tax salary after re-signing Pete Alonso. With that kind of spending, they’re being taxed at the highest possible rate, making every dollar even more expensive. If they’re looking to create some financial breathing room, moving on from Starling Marte and his $19.5 million salary for the 2025 season would be a logical first step.

Marte’s Decline and Durability Concerns

Marte has been an impact player throughout his career, but at 36 years old, the wear and tear is showing. He played just 94 games in 2024, continuing a troubling trend—he hasn’t cracked the 100-game mark since 2022. While his numbers weren’t disastrous, slashing .269/.327/.388 with seven homers, 40 RBIs, and a 104 wRC+, it’s clear he’s not the dynamic outfielder he once was.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Injuries have taken their toll, and his once-elite speed isn’t the same weapon it used to be. The Mets need reliability in their outfield, and with Brandon Nimmo locked in and other options available, paying nearly $20 million for a player who may not stay healthy isn’t ideal.

Finding a Trade Partner

Offloading Marte’s contract won’t be easy, but there’s always a team willing to take a chance on a veteran if the Mets are willing to eat part of the deal or attach a prospect as a sweetener. A team looking for a short-term outfield option could bite, especially if Marte can stay healthy for even half a season and provide a solid contact bat.

Reducing the Luxury Tax Burden

With Alonso back in Queens on a hefty deal, every dollar the Mets spend is now coming with a significant luxury tax penalty. Shedding even part of Marte’s salary would be a step in the right direction, helping the front office maneuver financially while still keeping a competitive roster intact.

While it won’t be easy to move an aging, injury-prone outfielder at nearly $20 million per year, there’s always a creative way to make a deal happen. Whether it’s eating some of the contract, packaging him with a lower-level prospect, or swapping contracts with another team looking to offload salary in a different area, the Mets could make a move that lightens their financial load and improves roster flexibility.